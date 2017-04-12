Missing dog from Sheffield turns up 100 miles away in Northamptonshire over four months later

A dog which vanished in Sheffield over four months ago has been found over 100 miles away in Northamptonshire.

Tyson, a labrador cross, vanished shortly after he was dropped off at a foster carer's house in Charnock, Sheffield, on Wednesday, November 23.

He was sent to Sheffield from Crete by an animal charity which re-homes abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats from the island.

Cretan Animal Protection has volunteers in Sheffield who offer foster care until permanent homes can be found for their animals.

Tyson escaped after jumping over a 7ft gate shortly after he arrived at his foster carer's house - sparking a huge search across the city.

Facebook groups were set up by volunteers who investigated sightings, mapped his movements and searched the city for him but the trail went cold.

Food stations were set up in areas where there were numerous sightings but he evaded capture.

He was found in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, last night by a group of animal lovers who had been tracking the movements of a 'stray' spotted in the market town six weeks ago.

He was caught in a basketball court and his microchip led to him being identified as Tyson.

Keeley Marples, one of the volunteers who helped search for Tyson in Sheffield, said he is due back in Sheffield today and will be placed in foster care until plans for his future are worked out.

"We want to thank everyone for all their efforts in looking for Tyson. The way everyone pulled together was absolutely amazing," she said.

"We think he must have walked all that way to Wellingborough because he has sore paws but with the amount of ground he covered when he first went missing in Sheffield it is more than possible for him to have gone that far.

"There were no positive sightings in Sheffield after January 6 but people still searched for him.

"We are really glad that he was microchipped so that he could be identified."