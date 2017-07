Have your say

The body of a north Derbyshire man reported missing in France has been found.

David John Henson, aged 76, had been living on his boat in the south of France but his family reported him missing when they had not heard from him for some time.

Mr Henson, who is originally from Unstone, was found in his boat in the Toulous area of France on Thursday, July 27

The death is not being treated as suspicious.