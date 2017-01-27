Missing child, drugs and cash found in police raids in Sheffield

A missing child, cash and drugs were found in a series of police raids on a Sheffield estate this morning.

Officers carried out three simultaneous raids in Broomhall in a crackdown on drug dealing in the city.

They said a 16-year-old child reported missing elsewhere in the country was found in one of the houses searched.

Drugs and cash were also found in the raids and three arrests were made.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "As a result of these warrants three people have been arrested, a missing 16-year-old child from another force area has been located and a quantity of drugs and cash have been seized.

"The investigation is ongoing.

"This afternoon housing wardens and local PCSOs will be in the area offering reassurance and conducting a letter drop to provide further details about our current work to local residents. "Feel free to say hello and discuss any concerns you may have with them.

"We are keen to hear from anybody within the local community who may have information about crime and drug dealing in the local area.

"We will treat any information confidentially and reports can be made anonymously.

"Help us to improve the local community and make Sheffield a safer place to live."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.