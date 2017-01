An appeal has been launched to find a 'high risk' missing 13-year-old girl.

The girl went missing in Sheffield at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

A statement released by South Yorkshire Police tonight said: "High risk missing person 13yr old Abigail Stainton is missing from the Woodseats area of Sheffield since 4:30pm Wednesday 25/01/17.

"Please contact South Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting incident number 864 25/01/17 if you have any information that could lead to her whereabouts."