Mindless vandals take head off life-sized Guide Dog collection bucket near Sheffield

Yobs have decapitated a Guide Dog charity collection bucket in a mindless act of vandalism.

The picture posted online shows the severed head of the plastic dog next to rest of the collection bucket where callous thieves stole 'a few coppers'.

The incident happened at Ferndale Garden Centre in Coal Aston sometime on Friday.

Distraught charity volunteers have set up a fundraising page to replace the dog. Their target is £700.

A spokesman from Chesterfield Guide Dogs said: "Words fail me. This is the life sized dog collection box from Ferndale Garden Centre in Coal Aston. Unfortunately thieves broke in and for only a few coppers did this to our dog.

"Not only do we have to cover the cost of replacing it but we are also losing the revenue that it usually takes. I hope they can sleep at night.

"We have set up a BT My Donate page for people who would like to make a donation to cover the cost of a replacement."

Many on social have reacted with anger at the news.

Linda Henney-Scrafton posted: "I really do increasingly wonder at the type of people I share this planet with!"

Jeanette Branston-Spencer commented: "This charity is close to my heart I sponsor a dog and have for three years it's not a lot but feel every little helps ...so sad to see this."

Many of the comments were too explicit for publication.

Any information about this incident, call Derbyshire Police on 101.

To donate to the help replace the dog, visit the charity fundraising page here