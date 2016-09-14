Military funeral for Sheffield D-Day hero

A Sheffield D-Day veteran is to be given a funeral fit for a hero next week.

A large attendance is expected to attend the military funeral of Charlie Hill, from Gleadless, at City Road cemetery on Friday, September 23.

Representatives of The Green Howards brigade he was part of will be in attendance, while a bugler will play the Last Post.

Mr Hill, from Gleadless, died last Thursday at the age of 91 following a period of ill-health.

His funeral will take place at City Road cemetery on September 23 from 11am, followed by burial at the same location.

Graham Askham, secretary of the Normandy Veterans group in Sheffield, said the colonel of the Green Howards regimental association is due to attend the funeral, along with veterans from the regiment.

Mr Askham said: "It is very much a military funeral. A bugler will be playing the Last Post at the graveside."

It is also hoped the 'Freedom Flame' originally taken by Field Marshall Montgomery across Europe after the end of World War II and now kept in Hull will be brought to the ceremony.

Mr Askham said Mr Hill had a personal connection with the flame.

"Two years ago, when it came to the UK from Holland, Charlie was one of the veterans who brought it over," he said.

Mr Hill was just 19 years old when he took part in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.

The great-grandfather and retired parks groundsman was the last surviving member of the Green Howards battalion that landed on D-Day and was married to his German wife Betty.

He fought alongside Stanley Hollis, the only soldier to win a Victoria Cross on D-Day, and unveiled a statue in his honour in Middlesbrough last year.

Mr Hill was presented with the French Legion of Honour earlier this year.

Mr Askham said he was unsure about how many people will attend Mr Hill's funeral, but is expecting a good attendance.