Met Police confirm London museum incident was 'an accident' as 11 people are injured

Passengers have been injured after a car reportedly mounted the pavement outside the Natural History Museum in London.
Eleven people have been injured and a man detained by police after a car ploughed into pedestrians in one of London's busiest tourist areas, sparking a terror alert.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground by members of the public after the incident near the Natural History Museum (NHM) in South Kensington on Saturday afternoon. However, Met Police have since confirmed that the incident was a road traffic accident.