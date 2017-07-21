Men with weapons hunted over house raid in Sheffield

Have your say

Four men armed with weapons are being hunted over a house raid in Sheffield.

They broke into a house in Dykes Hall, Hillsborough, on Monday and threatened the occupant.

South Yorkshire Police said the men, who were wearing coats with their hoods up, escaped empty handed.

Witnesses to the raid are being urged to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating a reported aggravated burglary on Monday are appealing for witnesses.

"At around 9.10pm on Monday evening four men, reportedly carrying weapons, entered a property on Dykes Hall Road, Sheffield, and made threats towards the occupant.

"The men, who are described as wearing coats with the hoods up, made off towards the Avondale Road area before getting into what is thought to have been a black Ford Focus.

"No one was hurt during the incident and nothing was taken."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.