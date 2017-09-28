Men wanted over theft of cash from Rotherham post office

Two men are wanted by the police over the theft of cash from a Rotherham post office.

Officers want to speak to them after two men stole 300 euros from Ravenfield post office on Tuesday, August 22.

A CCTV image has been released of two men police officers believe could hold vital information about the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "Two men are said to have entered the Post Office and asked to exchange £600 into euros.

"It was reported the men then asked if the euros could be transferred to another country. They were advised this wasn’t a service the Post Office offered and the men asked for the euros to be changed back to pounds.

"This transaction was completed and the men were given back their original £600 before leaving the store.

"After they had left, it was identified during the exchange only 300 euros had be given back to the cashier and 300 euros had been stolen.

"Officers investigating the incident have been making enquiries in the area and reviewing local CCTV. They are now appealing for witnesses and have released a photo of two men who they believe may hold information about the reported incident.

"Do recognise these men? Did you witness the incident?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.