Men wanted over offensive behaviour in Rotherham takeaway

Police investigating a reported hate crime in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two people who they believe could hold vital information.

At around 9.30pm on Friday, June 30, it is reported two men inside of Charlie’s Pizza, Ship Hill, Rotherham, had written offensive and derogatory comments on a poster in the takeaway.

PC Sharon Phin, who is investigating the incident, said: “This incident caused upset and distress and anyone who recognises the men pictured, or witnessed the incident, is asked to please contact police.

“We take all reports of hate crimes extremely seriously and where appropriate will fully investigate.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim, or witness, of a hate crime to please report it to police or through a third party reporting centre. Hate crimes are serious offences and everyone at South Yorkshire Police is committed to raising awareness and encouraging reporting of hate.

Do you recognise the men pictured? Were you in the takeaway at the time of the incident?

If you have any information, contact police on 101, quoting crime reference C/85054/2017.