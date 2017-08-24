Men wanted over cash machine scam in Chesterfield

Two men are wanted for questioning over a cash machine scam in Chesterfield.

A 66-year-old man was attempting to use the cash machine inside Lloyds Bank, Rose Hill, at around 11.10am on Thursday, July 27 when it is believed he was watched by another man as he entered his PIN.

Police officers want to trace this man

He was then approached by the man and distracted, during which time his transaction was cancelled and his card was stolen from the machine.

A second man is believed to have distracted a woman who was waiting to use the cashpoint.

The stolen card was used in a cash machine outside the bank to withdraw money from the victim's account.

CCTV images have been released of two men detectives believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call PC Andy Marshall at Derbyshire Police on 101.