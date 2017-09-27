Men still hunted over attempted murder in Sheffield

Two men wanted over an attempted murder in Sheffield are still being hunted by the police.

Detectives want to quiz them about an attack on 24-year-old man who was stabbed following an altercation at the Sadacca nightclub, Wicker, Sheffield.

Police officers want to trace this man over an attempted murder.

He was then attacked again after he fled to the nearby Jabz Pool Hall in Stanley Street.

The attack took place at around 3am on Sunday, July 2 and was made public by South Yorkshire Police on Friday, September 15.

CCTV images of two men believed to hold vital information about the attack have been released but so far detectives have not yet identified them.

Oneil Josephs, 37, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges, Sheffield and Dwayne Satchell, 36, of Park Spring Road, Barnsley, have both been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.