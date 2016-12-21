Search

Men sought to dress up as women and run through streets for annual Doncaster area festive "drag race"

I'm a lady - men in Wroot will be dressing up as women for the annual Wroot Drag Race.

Men are being asked to dress up as women for an annual feast of seasonal silliness with a race through a Doncaster area village.

The Wroot Drag Race takes place on December 27 and will see a host of men donning dresses and skirts and racing through the Isle of Axholme village for fun.

In previous years, male participants have also donned make-up, wigs and high heels for the event.

A spokesman said: "Come on guys, take part in the annual Cross Keys Wroot Drag Race.

"Ladies this is a not to be missed opportunity to dress up the husband/boyfriend."

The event takes place at the Cross Keys pub from 1pm.

