Men remain in hospital after talking drugs on night out in Sheffield

Two men who fell critically ill after taking drugs on a night out in Sheffield remain in hospital today.

The men, both aged 20, fell ill outside Tank nightclub in Arundel Street in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

They were described as critically ill and in a potentially life threatening condition initially but are now said to be stable.

The incident came just weeks after a student died after taking drugs on a night out in the city.

Joana Burns, 22, had just completed a degree in mathematics at Sheffield Hallam University when she died after taking MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, on a night out with friends at the University of Sheffield’s Foundry bar on June 6.

Another student - a 20-year-old woman - fell seriously ill on the same evening and is still recovering.