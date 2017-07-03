Men remain in critical condition after stabbing in Sheffield

Two men left critically ill after a stabbing in Sheffield remain in hospital this morning.

The men, aged 22 and 37, were knifed in a disturbance on the Wicker, close to Sheffield city centre, at 3.15am yesterday.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent remains in custody this morning.

Police chiefs have not yet revealed whether the violence is linked to a spate of incidents in Burngreave including attacks in which one man was shot and another was stabbed.

Those attacks involved rival Kurdish and Somalian gangs.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Around 3.15am yesterday morning, police responded to reports of two men with suspected stab wound injuries following an altercation on the Wicker, Sheffield.

"The two men, a 22 and 37-year-old, currently remain in hospital in critical conditions.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

"Detectives are currently investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to call."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.