Men quizzed over cannabis and three knives in car in Sheffield

Two men have been quizzed over cannabis and three knives found by police in a car in Sheffield.

Officers stopped a car in Granville Road, Norfolk Park, on Tuesday, September 26 and arrested two men aged 20 and 22.

South Yorkshire Police today said they were held on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a controlled drug.

They have been released under investigation while police enquiries are carried out.