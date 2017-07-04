Men jailed over knifepoint street robbery in Sheffield

Two men have been jailed for a total of six years and three months for a knifepoint robbery in a Sheffield street.

William McLatchie, 23 and Paul Turton, 23, ambushed two victims walking home along Carter Knowle Road, Carterknowle, after a night out.

Paul Turton

McLatchie produced a knife and threatened the victims, while Turton searched their pockets.

After stealing cash, phones and a contactless debit card from their victims, the pair drove off.

McLatchie was later captured on CCTV using the stolen cash card in a shop in Chesterfield.

The robbers were spotted driving erratically by police officers, who followed their car and brought it to a halt in the early hours of Saturday, March 11.

PC Craig Winkless, who led the investigation said: “McLatchie and Turton intentionally travelled into Sheffield from Nottingham to commit crime.

“They then targeted two members of the public, taking advantage of them for their own selfish gain by threatening them with a knife.

“Not wishing to be seriously injured, the victims understandably offered no resistance and the offenders have left the scene with various items of stolen property. This was a cowardly act and I am glad that both men are now behind bars.

“I hope that this demonstrates our dedication within Sheffield to tackle these kinds of crimes, along with our persistence and desire to reducing crime and to bring criminals before the courts to face prosecution.

“In this case in particular, I want to thank the victims for having the courage to come forward to police.”

McLatchie, of Stinsford Close, Bestwood Park and Paul Turton, 23, of Ridgeway Walk, pleading guilty to robbery, possession of a bladed article and driving offences.

McLatchie was jailed for three years and 11 months, while Turton was sentenced to two years and four months.