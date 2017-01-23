Men jailed for 'horrific' acid attack on South Yorkshire teenagers

Two men have been jailed for an acid attack on two teenagers in a South Yorkshire takeaway.

Michael Johnson, aged 29 and Benjamin Brightmore, 26, got involved in a row with a group of teenagers in Maranto’s takeaway in High Street, Swallownest, during which acid was thrown in the shop.

Benjamin Brightmore

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl both aged 17, were sat at a table inside the takeaway when Johnson threw ammonia in their faces while Brightmore was at his side.

The boy suffered sight loss in one of his eyes at the time of the attack.

Johnson, of Twyford Way, Canford Heath, Poole, was jailed for seven and a half years for wounding.

Brightmore, of Brampton Road, Brampton-en-le-Morthen, Rotherham was sentenced to 18 months for affray, following the incident on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 12 last year.

PC Tom Jordan, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The boy suffered loss of sight is one of his eyes and is having ongoing health issues as a result of the attack.

“He will have reduced sight in one of his eyes permanently, as a result of this atrocious and senseless attack.

“I’m thankful that these two men have now been jailed for what they did on that afternoon and hope this offers the victims some reassurance as they continue to try and move on from what happened.

“This was an utterly despicable attack on two innocent individuals. These two men deserve to be behind bars for their horrific actions on that day.”