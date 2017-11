Two men are in custody over the possession of a gun in Doncaster.

Ricky Clarke, aged 24, of Carr Road, Edlington and Stephen Chappell, 30, of Christ Church Road, Doncaster town centre, are accused of possessing a gun during a disturbance in Edlington on Sunday night.

They have been remanded in custody by magistrates and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, November 28.