Men hunted over two robberies in South Yorkshire on the same night

A police hunt is underway for two men wanted over two robberies in Barnsley on the same night.

In the first raid at 6.15pm on Monday, two men ran into the 7 Days store in St Andrew’s Square, Bolton-on-Dearne, and snatched money from the till.

Two hours later two men stole cash from the till at Food and Wine in Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe.

On both occasions the robbers wore masks and were said to have been 'extremely aggressive' towards shop staff.

They are believed to have used a gold SAAB convertible.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.