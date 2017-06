Two men are due in court today over burglaries and robberies in Barnsley.

Michael Clegg, 35, of Westfield Crescent, Thurnscoe and David Clegg, 38, of Jackson Street, Goldthorpe, are accused of offences in Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe between June 21 and 27.

They are due at Barnsley Magistrates' Court.