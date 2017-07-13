Men charged with attempted murder after collision in Sheffield

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after another man was allegedly run over in a Sheffield street.

Kyle Chambers, aged 19, of Holgate Road, Parson Cross and Mark Rodgers, 26, of Remington Drive, also Parson Cross, have been charged over an incident in which a 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car.

Officers were called to Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, at around 3.40am on Sunday, July 9 following reports that a man had been run over by a green Daihatsu 4x4.

It is alleged there was a disturbance in Wordsworth Avenue which spilled spilled over into Deerlands Avenue, where there was a collision.

Chambers and Rodgers have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.