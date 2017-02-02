Men bailed after police find missing child, drugs and cash in Sheffield flat

Three men arrested after police found a missing child, drugs and cash in a Sheffield flat have been bailed.

Officers swooped on three flats in Exeter Drive, Broomhall, last week in a crackdown on drugs in Sheffield.

They found a 16-year-old child from Humberside, who had been reported missing from home, as well as Class A drugs and cash.

Three men were arrested for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

