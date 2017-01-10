Men arrested over two armed robberies in two days

Two men have been arrested after two shops in a South Yorkshire town were held up.

The first raid at Martin McColls newsagents in Thomas Street, Swinton, Rotherham, was carried out at 7am on Wednesday, January 4.

At 6.30am on Friday, January 6, Select Store in Queen Street was targeted.

In the first raid, two men, including one brandishing a knife, escaped with cash and cigarettes.

Police said in the second hold-up, where a knife is also believed to have been seen, two men escaped empty handed.

Two men, aged 38 and 34, from Rotherham, were arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.

They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

