Men arrested over report of weapon in car in Rotherham

Four men were arrested close to a park in Rotherham over reports that a weapon may have been seen in a car.

Officers swooped on a vehicle in Clifton Lane, close to Clifton Park, following a report that a weapon may have been seen in a car travelling around the Wellgate area of the town.

Armed officers were deployed and four arrests were made but a weapon was not recovered.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at around 5.40pm yesterday by a third party reporting a sighting of men possibly in possession of a weapon in a vehicle in the Wellgate area of Rotherham.

"Armed officers were deployed to the location to ensure public safety.

"A vehicle was stopped and searched by police, no weapons were recovered and nobody was found to be injured.

"Four men have been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing."