Three men arrested by officers called out to reports of a disturbance in a Sheffield street were held on suspicion of firearms offences.

The men, aged 22, 23 and 26, were arrested in a car by officers responding to reports of a disturbance In Staniforth Road, Darnall, on Wednesday night.

They were questioned by officers before being released from police custody.

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.