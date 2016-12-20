Men arrested for murder after body found in South Yorkshire

Two men are being held by police on suspicion of murder today following the discovery of a body in a house in Rotherham.

The body of a 47-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was found in a house in Kingswood Avenue, Laughton, at 3.50pm on Sunday.

A post mortem has not yet taken place but the death is being treated as murder.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested by South Yorkshire Police last night and details of the murder probe were released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called at around 3.50pm on Sunday to an address on Kingswood Avenue in Laughton.

"On gaining entry to the property, the body of a 47-year-old man was discovered.

"The man’s family have been informed. A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is in its early stages with officers remaining at the scene throughout yesterday conducting enquiries.

"The two men, aged 22 and 23-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody being questioned."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101