Men armed with knives and baseball bats threaten woman in broad day light in Sheffield street

Men armed with knives and baseball bats made terrifying threats to a woman in the middle of the afternoon in a Sheffield street.

Police were called to reports of an altercation involving a large group of men in Bankwood Road, Gleadless Valley, at 1.50pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported a number of men, who were armed with what is thought to have been baseball bats and knives, made threats to a woman who had been in the area at the time.

"Four men were arrested by police for public order offences, possession of an offensive weapon and affray in relation to the incident. They have seen been released without charge."