Men armed with hammers raid Sheffield beauty salon

Two men armed with hammers escaped with cash after a raid at a beauty salon in Sheffield.

The masked robbers, who were wearing balaclavas and spoke with Irish accents, struck at Body Tan, High Street, Beighton, at 5.10pm on Wednesday.

They threatened a member of staff and escaped with cash.

A police hunt for the robbers is now underway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 5.10pm on Wednesday, January 18, police were called to Body Tan, High Street, Beighton, after receiving reports that two men, who were reportedly armed with hammers, entered the salon and made threats.

"A quantity of cash was taken. No one hurt."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.