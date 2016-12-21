Men armed with hammer fended off by shop worker in Sheffield

Two men armed with a hammer fled empty-handed when they were fended off by a Sheffield shop worker.

The men struck in a shop in the Richmond Road area of Handsworth at 7.50pm on Monday, December 19.

Detectives are investigating the attempted robbery.

No other details, including the name of the shop, have yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Two masked males have entered the shop with a hammer and demanded cash. The victim managed to fend off the attackers and nothing was taken."

