Two men armed with guns are being hunted over a raid at a travel agents in Sheffield.

They struck in Chapeltown last week and stole cash from the safe.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at 5.30pm on Friday, July 14 but no other details, including the name of the business affected or descriptions of the culprits, have yet been released.

A force spokesman said: "Two offenders entered a travel agents in Chapeltown with firearms and stole cash from inside the safe."