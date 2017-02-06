Megan sets her sights on GB team bullseye

Barnsley Sixth Form college student Megan Tinker has set her sights on making the Great Britain Archery team, after falling in love with the sport nearly four years ago.

The 17-year-old took up archery in 2013 after reading the Hunger Games trilogy and her parents bought her a ‘have-a-go’ experience as a birthday present. After realising she had a good natural ability for the sport, she began practicing and competing locally.

Megan, who is currently in the Dearne Valley Archery Club and the Archery GB Performance Academy for 17-21 year olds, is now preparing for the selection trials for the Archery GB team. If she is selected for the team, this would enable her to compete at the World Archery Youth Championships in Argentina in October 2017.

Megan, a PE, Film Studies and English AS Level student, is also part of the Barnsley Sports Academy within college and works on her strength with the coaching staff. This has enabled her to access an Elite Sports Performance Bursary to fund aspects of her competition such as equipment and travel.

Megan said: “The support I have received from the Sports Academy has really helped me to pursue my goals in archery.

“My main focus is on the selection shoots ahead of the World Archery Youth Championships to give me the best possible chance of making the squad.”

A spokesman for the Archery GB team said: “Archery is one of the fast growing sports in the UK, it captures the imagination of over 45,000 members of Archery GB and many more at ‘have a go’ archery events at activity centres across the UK. It is a very inclusive and social sport, providing opportunities whatever age and ability.”

Visit www.barnsley.ac.uk for details on the academy.