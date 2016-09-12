Meetings to discuss future of local nature reserves

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust will be holding a series of meetings for people interested in finding out more about Blacka Moor, Moss Valley Woodlands or Washlands Nature Reserves and their management.

Plans for the future management of the reserves, as well as details of upcoming events and workdays, will all be on the agendas of the meetings, held throughout September and October.

Woodlands Washlands will be holding onsite consultation next Sunday, at 10am and the Furnace Lane entrance and again at 1pm and the Beighton entrance. They will then have a consultation evening at Princess Royal Pub on October 4 at 7.30pm. Blacka Moor will be meeting on September 24 from 10am and Moss Valley will hold a meeting on September 29 from 6pm.

Views and ideas will be welcome.