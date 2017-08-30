Meetings to be shorter and later as Sheffield Council aims to become more 'accessible'

Holding shorter meetings later in the day will make local democracy more 'accessible' to the public, according to Sheffield Council.

Starting next Wednesday, the monthly full council meetings will begin at 5pm, rather than 2pm, finishing at 8pm.

Meetings are held monthly at the town hall.

Meetings can often last over four hours, and the authority hopes the new time will keep things more streamlined.

The hope is the later scheduling will also allow more people who might otherwise be at work to attend.

The first hour of meetings will still be set aside for petitions and public questions.

Most committee, scrutiny and cabinet meetings will still be held during the day.

The trial change, which will continue until April next year, is part of a plan to get more people involved in the city's democracy.

Deputy leader Olivia Blake is chairing a cross-part working group set up to review council meetings.

She said: “We want people to have the opportunity to access the democratic process, so we’re making changes so more people can get involved.

“We established a cross-party working group to look at how we can do things differently Not everyone is able to attend meetings in the working day or stay for the whole debate and we want to find a way to make the meetings more accessible and engaging to the public.

"The trial changes to the full council meetings are the start of this and we want the public’s feedback on them.”

The group is also looking at how to make it easier for people to understand the different ways to ask questions and raise issues with the council, and reviewing the petition process.

Options for web streaming and audio recording are being considered, and communication and consultation is also under review.

Anyone can ask a question of the council, either by e-mailing in advance to committee@sheffield.gov.uk or by coming to the town hall by 4.45pm latest on the day of the meeting. The relevant cabinet member will either answer the question at the meeting or send a written response, if appropriate.