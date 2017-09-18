Meet the top copper in charge of policing Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

This is the man in charge of making sure this week's Steel City derby goes off without incident.

It's Sheffield's District Commander, temporary Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley's job to make sure the day runs smoothly and to coordinate officers throughout the day.

Operating from a make-shift command centre, officers will have access to hoards of CCTV while other desk-based staff scour social media to route out any potential trouble.

Sitting in the back corner of the John Sheridan Suite at Hillsborough stadium, Chf Supt Morley explains his role and how policing football has changed over the years.

He knows a thing or two about what lies in wait for any officer making a derby day debut of their own.

He's been a part of all of them in some police capacity in many different ranks - 24 games in total since joining as a young constable in 1991.

His first taste of derby action would have been a baptism of fire for any new recruit.

Despite finishing third in the old First Division when Shaun started out, Wednesday would actually lose both games to United. Violence and dozens of arrests ensued after both games in what was a dark period for English football in general.

It was a time when police forces including South Yorkshire were struggling to contain the hooligan element that existed at that time.

It was widely accepted that the police were playing catch-up. But not anymore said Chf Supt Morley.

"The police have much more resources at our disposal than we did when I started out. Technology is the obvious one and CCTV and video recording is the best way to bring people to justice if they act in an unlawful manner.

"We're in much better position to police a game like this but we can't be complacent at any point.

"The hooligan element was a lot bigger when I started, the police tactics were more simplistic and we didn't have the benefit of technology that we have now.

"It's a million miles away from when I started out - now we have the communication technology to know where our officers are at one time. I'll be able to see that from the command centre and very quickly match resources to any emerging threat and risks.

"What we also benefit from now is extensive CCTV coverage from around and inside the ground. I'll have an over view from the command centre and back when I started, we didn't have that luxury - it makes our job that bit easier."

The police chief added officers from at least 'five different forces' will be on hand for the game assisting South Yorkshire counterparts.

"Having been born in the city, knowing the passion around knowing the passion around knowing how important it is I intend to make sure this off as safe as possible for all involved," Chf Supt Morley added.

"I know what this game means to people. What I want the media to be talking about after the game is what went on the pitch, the goals scored, the referee's decisions but not what goes on outside the ground.