Medic’s music event for appeal

A Sheffield doctor has organised a fundraising music festival to raise funds as part of a blood cancer appeal.

Dr Andrew Chantry, haematology consultant at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, has already helped raise more than £55,000 for the ‘anti-myeloma virus project’ he is currently working on with his team of researchers.

But charity bosses have revealed there is still a long way to go to reach their £90,000 target.

“People’s fantastic generosity means that we are already well on our way to hitting our appeal target,” said Dr Chantry.

“But we still need more money to continue my team’s work, which has the potential to finally find a cure for myeloma.

That’s why I’ve joined forces with local bands for the ‘Cure Myeloma; celebration of sporting and fund raising prowess 2017,’ which was held in the city this week, on the same day as the Sheffield Half Marathon.

“The event saw three local bands - including my own, The Zeroes - perform after a day of running and cycling challenges.”

Dr Chantry’s research project uses a genetically engineered virus to target and kill cancerous myeloma cells. The appeal is raising money to continue the research for another three years- potentially leading to a remedy for the devastating cancer for which there is currently no cure.

Dr Chantry added: “Current treatments for myeloma are toxic and only partially effective. I lead a group of researchers driven to find a cure, and develop other treatments to improve the treatment of the associated bone disease. We are very close to a number of key breakthroughs including manipulating viruses to attack only myeloma cells.”