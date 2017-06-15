Search

Meat wars: Aldi announce 16oz steak for a fiver as Morrisons launch giant 1lb burger

Aldi and Morrisons are competing on Father's Day burger deals.

Can your dad handle these big daddies?

Aldi and Morrisons seem to think they know what’s on the menu this Father’s Day - huge slabs of red meat.

