Meadowhall thanks customers after fire drill evacuation

Meadowhall has thanked customers for their cooperation after the shopping centre was evacuated for a fire drill this morning.

Shoppers and staff were evacuated from Meadowhall this morning at 10am during the centre's 'annual fire drill'.

Meadowhall said that the evacuation was a 'routine test required by law as part of the Health and Safety procedures'.

Customers were allowed back into the store after around half an hour.

A Meadowhall spokesperson said: "We held our annual fire drill of the centre today, this was a routine test required by law as part of the Health and Safety procedures.

"The fire drill went very smoothly and both shoppers and staff are now returning to the centre. We would like to thank everyone for their co-operation and understanding."

Customers took to Facebook and Twitter to post that they had been ordered to leave the shopping centre following an 'emergency announcement' over the tannoy.

The store has said that all the main entrance points have now reopened following the drill.