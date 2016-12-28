Meadowhall’s ‘exciting’ 2017 plans with £300m expansion decision due

Meadowhall bosses are gearing up for a ‘rewarding and exciting’ 2017 ahead of a giant £300m extension to the shopping centre.

A decision is due by mid-February on the centre’s planning application for a new 330,000 sq ft extension known as the Leisure Hall.

Its facilities are due to include a state-of-the-art cinema, new restaurants, a gym and leisure space that could potentially be used for activities such as indoor golf and ten-pin bowling.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall centre director, said the proposals follow the beginning of a £60m internal refurbishment programme this year and the arrival of new retailers such as Jack Wills and The White Company.

He said: “The year 2016 has marked many milestones for Meadowhall, concluding with a strong Christmas for the Centre.

“As a business we’re looking forward to an exciting and rewarding 2017, welcoming further retailers on board in the new stage of Meadowhall’s development.”

Meadowhall owners British Land say the Leisure Hall extension will create 1,400 jobs and it is hoped it could open by early 2021.

Mr Pearce said Christmas has been a busy time for shops based in the centre. He said: “The week leading up to Christmas was our busiest of the year, with best-selling toys including Nerf Guns, Hatchimals and Lego Star Wars. We’ve had a big year on jewellery again with shoppers making a beeline for luxury items. Vinyl’s making a comeback, with HMV Meadowhall selling more than any other UK store.”