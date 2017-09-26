Meadowhall offer HUGE deals at top brands during Student Night tomorrow

Have your say

Sheffield's biggest night of student shopping is returning to Meadowhall tomorrow.

Meadowhall Student Night will run from 6pm - 10pm on Wednesday, September 27 with hundreds of offers and giveaways available.

Student shoppers have the chance to enjoy up to 30 per cent off at a number of top brands and a 'party atmosphere' while they shop.

There will be exclusive student discounts on top brands including Topshop, Topman, Hollister and Urban Outfitters.

Shoppers can also win Nando's for a year by sharing a special message on Twitter.

There will be music from special guests Capital and students can get access to competitions, games, discounts and free treats with their event wristband.

Students must register to attend and can do so by clicking here.

Capital FM's Street Stars will be on hand giving out goody bags and helping presentert James Cusack at the Capital Gameshow.

Attendees must present their invite and student ID on the night to access the offers and discounts.