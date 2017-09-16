Meadowhall increases security presence in wake of London terror attack

A Sheffield shopping centre has increased its security presence after Friday's terror attack on the London underground.

Meadowhall will have more police officers and security personnel at the centre, but a spokesman stressed that there was no specific threat to the shopping centre.

"The safety and security of visitors and staff is our priority and we work very closely with a range of partners, including the police and other emergency services," the centre said in a statement.

"We want to stress there is no specific threat to Meadowhall, but we have implemented a number of additional security measures, including greater visibility of the police and Meadowhall personnel.

"We all need to remain vigilant, but Meadowhall is open for business as usual and visitors will always be welcome.

"As the response to the recent attacks has demonstrated, we are a united community that will overcome such terrible events."

Meanwhile, a teenager has been arrested by detectives hunting the Parsons Green bomber.

The 18-year-old man was detained on suspicion of being a terrorist by Kent Police in Dover on Saturday morning, Scotland Yard said.