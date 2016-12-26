Meadowall Boxing Day mayhem, but quieter in city

Shoppers wasted no time snapping up Boxing Day sales bargains in Sheffield.

They queued from 2am at Meadowhall as more than 160,000 people were expected through the doors which opened at 6am.

Jewellery was again popular at Meadowhall, according to centre director Darren Pearce.

Nerf guns, Hatchimals and Lego Star Wars were also on customers' shopping lists.

It was quieter in the city centre as the brisk weather played a part in keeping numbers down.

Fulwood resident Natasha Ullrich is usually one who keeps away from the Boxing Day sales.

She didn't have a choice yesterday, she was at Fargate with daughter Idony.

They were shopping for Idony's work clothes. She was due to start a job at Voice Marketing today.

"I stay away usually, if I can," Mrs Ullrich said.

Idony usually shopped online.

"It's a lot easier," she said.

Hotel Chocolat manager Lindsey Tierney-Quigley and her staff don't have last year's Boxing Day sales figures as a guide.

The Fargate business opened its doors in May.

It had been quiet up until lunchtime yesterday.

"Just steady. A bit quiet, to be honest," Mrs Tierney-Quigley said.

She was pleased with the Christmas sales.

"We had a really good last week, excellent," Mrs Tierney-Quigley said.

The Moor's centre liaison manager, Sandra Barley, said trading was up over the Christmas period.

"The footfall has noticeably increased, and has been gradually growing as the year has progressed, as new retailers have opened, attracting more shoppers," she said.

The brisk pre-Christmas period was expected to continue through to Boxing Day at Crystal Peaks. Shopping centre representatives were expecting more success in 2017.

"With all units within the centre currently occupied and with some exciting new names planning to join us in the months ahead, we now look forward to building on our current success as we go into 2017," centre manager Lee Greenwood said.