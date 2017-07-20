MDMA linked to men falling ill on night out in Sheffield

Have your say

Two men who fell critically ill on a night out in Sheffield may have taken MDMA, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The men, both aged 20, fell ill outside Tank nightclub in Arundel Street in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

They were rushed to hospital in a potentially life threatening condition but are both now recovering.

One man has been discharged and the other is expected to make a full recovery.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "One man has been discharged from hospital and the other is under observation, expected to make a full recovery.

"It is suspected that they took MDMA."

Last month, Joana Burns, 22, died after taking MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, on a night out with friends at the University of Sheffield’s Foundry bar.

Another student - a 20-year-old woman - fell seriously ill on the same evening and is still recovering.