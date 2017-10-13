McDonald's set to spark fast food war in Doncaster as burger giant announces new store yards from KFC

Have your say

McDonald's is set to spark a fast food war in Doncaster - by opening a new branch just yards from a branch of KFC

The burger giant has announced it will open a new restaurant just off York Road on December 6 - almost directly opposite the drive-thru branch of KFC at the top of Sprotbrough Road.

The new restaurant will be situated on the Centurion Retail Park off York Road.

Construction of the new McDonald's is already under way on the site on the Centurion Retail Park while the KFC branch has also announced plans to expand.

The new McDonald's is set to open on December 6.

Both chains already have a number of branches in Doncaster.

The burger giant has seven outlets while KFC has five.