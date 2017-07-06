McDonald's launch delivery service at two Sheffield restaurants and customers are very excited

The moment McDonald's lovers have all been waiting for has finally arrived as the restaurant launches its delivery service in Sheffield.

McDonald's have launched their new McDelivery service from two restaurants in Sheffield to the delight of its customers.

Sheffield customers were left disappointed in June after the fast-food giants chose to roll out their delivery trial across parts of London, Nottingham and Leeds.

However, the service is now live in Sheffield and available to anyone close to the restaurants on High Street and Farm Road by ordering through the UberEATS app.

The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the two restaurants.

McDonald’s Area Manager Halina Khan said: “Delivery is something that my customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now up and running with McDelivery in the city.

“As with all our innovations, the McDelivery service is designed with the customer in mind, bringing a new level of convenience.

"It’s the next chapter in how we get freshly made, great-tasting food to our customers in a way that suits them and fits around their busy lives.

"We’re thrilled that we’re one of the first groups of restaurants in the country to offer the service and look forward to hearing our customers’ feedback.”

Mathieu Proust, General Manager of UberEATS, said: “We’re excited to be working with McDonald’s to begin delivery of their food for the first time in the UK.

"Our technology means people can get the food they want with the speed and reliability they’ve come to expect from Uber.”

To order from the UberEATS app, or order online at www.ubereats.com

1. Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

2. Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

3. Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file.

4. Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app