Max’s scoops place on top business bid

A Sheffield artisan chocolate maker has won the chance to take part in an acclaimed programme which transforms fledgling ideas into big business.

Max Scotford, aged 23, launched Bullion Chocolate - a specialist ‘bean to bar’ single origin chocolate enterprise - earlier this year and is based in Neepsend where he does everything from sourcing the beans to packaging the finished product.

Now he has been confrmed as one of the 13 entrepreneurs who will take part in a summer of business development with top industry professionals through The Seed Fund Academy.

Trained chef Max, a former Sheffield Hallam catering student who lives in Dronfield, said: “I was one of 175 applicants for the Academy, so I’m thrilled to have made it to the final 13, it’s a great opportunity.”

Max will undertake a series of seminars, workshops, industry visits and meet-the-buyer events through the summer.

Designed to help food and drink’s future stars transform their big ideas into big business, The Seed Fund Academy will provide expert guidance from buyers, marketers, investors, accountants and established entrepreneurs, while also encouraging the Class of 2017 to share their experiences and bring fresh ideas to the table.

Jayne Noblet, founder of The Seed Fund, said: “With record entries and an incredible first round of judging, it’s been quite a year for The Seed Fund already, but we know the best is yet to come.

“Having partnered with Great Taste to reach out across the whole of the UK for the first time this year, we’ve been blown away by the innovative products and driven individuals that have come before us.”

From beans, to bars.

The Botanist bar and restaurant at Leopold Square has launched a new range of 22 beers and ciders to its Anthology of Ale.

There is a focus on new fruit-infused pale ale from the USA, as well as a ‘Milkshake’ milk stout from Bristol’s Wiper and True.

Kieran Hartley, of bar owner New World Trading Company, said: “We are really excited to see the new trends emerging from the USA making an appearance here.”

And in Beighton, youngsters are being encouraged to create their own ice cream flavour for the summer.

The winner of the national competition will have their recipe stocked in the ice cream parlour of the Elmwood Farm pub.