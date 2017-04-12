Maundy money given to dedicated former school governor goes on display in Sheffield

Maundy money presented to a dedicated school governor and long-time aid of a city MP has gone on display in Sheffield.

The Queen presented Maundy money to George McDonald when she visited the city during its Easter celebrations in 2015.

Mr McDonald was a governor at Charnock Hall Primary School for more than 40 years up and was a long-time agent of Sheffield South-East MP Clive Betts.

He died last year following a battle with cancer, but his son Andrew has given his blessing to the money and purses being displayed in a specially-made cabinet designed by four Sheffield College students at the Town Hall.

Recipients of the Royal Maundy are chosen because of the Christian service they have given to the church and the community.

At the ceremony, which takes place annually on Maundy Thursday, the Queen hands to each recipient two small leather string purses. One, a red purse, contains – in ordinary coinage – money in lieu of food and clothing; the other, a white purse, contains silver Maundy coins consisting of the same number of pence as The Queen's age.

The oak display table was designed and made by Sheffield College students Martin Ellis, 17, Oliver Fotheringham, 18, Andrew Robertson, 17, and Harry Spencer, 18, who are all studying for their city and guilds in furniture making and design level three.

The official presentation of the cabinet took place in the Lord Mayor’s parlour watched by Clive Betts MP, Victoria Taylor and Gary Mallon from Sheffield College and Carl Peach from Arnold Laver, which helped with the design process.

The Lord Mayor, coun Denise Fox, said: “George was a great friend to many in this city and was passionate about education. With this in mind it is right and proper that his Maundy money, of which he was so proud, now will be displayed in the city thanks to these talented students.

“He believed in a great education for everybody and wanted everyone to have the best education that was available to them.”

Mr McDonald’s son, Andrew, said: “I’m proud of what these students have designed and my family are too. It’s great to be able to donate this Maundy money to the city on behalf of my late father.”

The display case is set to be displayed in the Town Hall reception during Easter celebrations before being placed in the Mayor’s parlour.

'Really exciting' name in frame for old BHS store in Sheffield

Man and woman accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill are denied bail

Mobile phones while driving is illegal - but what else can land you in trouble at the wheel?

"It was low of me as a person" - Kit man says sorry to family of Sheffield 10-year-old cancer survivor after his four-letter online outburst

Arsonists target Sheffield Ski Village again

Police seek man over attacks

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson set to avoid prosecution

MP demands probe into why 'dangerous' man was free to attack Sheffield woman

Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal closes in on Owls landmark

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder delivers a message to the rest of League One