Masterstroke as South Yorkshire leisure venues set to make free-style splash celebrating Olympic success

Youngsters are encouraged to go to great lengths to support the I Am Team GB campaign this weekend with free swimming for under 16s.

In the slipstream of ITV's decision to switch off all seven of its channels for an hour to encourage people (here illustrated by water babes clip) to get off their sofas and get fit following Team GB's Olympics success, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust is offering complementary swimming at five community pools.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “We are all so proud of the success of Team GB in this year’s Olympic Games in Rio and we want to show our support for the I Am Team GB campaign by encouraging people to get active this weekend.

“On Saturday there will be free swimming for under 16s available at a number of our pools throughout the day.

“We are proud to be able to take part in this Bank Holiday weekend event which is part of the celebrations to welcome home Team GB from the Rio Olympics and we want to show our Olympians that we are supporting them.

“This is a great opportunity for people who don’t regularly swim to take to one of our pools for free and be part of Team GB.”

Free swimming will be also be available tomorrow (Saturday August 27) at Adwick Leisure Complex from 9am to noon, Askern Leisure Centre from 9am to noon, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre from 1.30 to 3pm, Rossington Community Swimming Pool from 11am to 12.30pm and Thorne Leisure Centre from noon to 2pm.

To find out more about Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust visitwww.dclt.co.uk site.

And share with us all your cute videos - waterborne or otherwise - by emailing copydesk.southyorks@jpress.co.uk address.