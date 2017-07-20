Master Cutler embarks on whistlestop charity tour of Made in Sheffield businesses

Sheffield's Master Cutler dropped into The Star's York Street offices today at the start of a mammoth tour of city businesses

Richard Edwards was joined by his friend Stephen Down for the visit at the start of a day-long tour around city firms.

Using public transport and walking the pair are planning to drop in to around 29 Sheffield firms to raise funds for the Mistress Cutler's Challenge charities - Sheffield Children's Hospital and Cavendish Cancer Care.

They started off at Cutlers Hall in Sheffield city centre and planned to visit companies in Hillsborough, Attercliffe, Rotherham and Dinnington before heading back to Sentinel Brewery in Sheffield for a pint of The Pale Mistress - brewed especially to mark the Mistress Cutler's challenge.

Mr Edwards said: "This is about saying thank you to all the businesses who have signed up to be part of the Made in Sheffield brand.

"I'm hoping to visit about 29 of them today on foot or using public transport."

Among those he is hoping to visit are digital firm The Floo, plus more traditional city firms such as Forgemasters, Gripple and Chesterfield Cylinders.

Mistress Cutler Julie Edwards and one of the couple's two daughters Zoe, aged 21, were involved in planning the tour and were at Challenge HQ offering support throughout the day.

To follow the Master Cutler's progress log on to www.facebook.com/mistresscutler or follow #mistresscutler on Twitter.

To sponsor Richard and Stephen log on to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=MasterCutler