Massive new play area unveiled at Doncaster park

A massive new outdoor play area has been unveiled at a Doncaster park

The Woodland Adventure Play Area was completed this week in Sandall Park - and was the second venture funded by WREN at the Wheatley-based attraction.

WREN, established in 1977, is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund and Scottish Landfill Communities Fund. It has since provided over £200m to more than 7,000 community and environmental projects throughout the UK.

In 2013, the group provided the capital for a series of lake edging repairs.

Of the latest venture, chairman of the Friends of Sandall Park, Sandra Crabtree said: “There are plans to extend the play area with further exciting climbing structures once funding has been acquired.

"It is all part of the long-term strategy for developing the park for future generations of park visitors to enjoy”.

For further information about the play area and Sandall Park, go to www.sandallpark.org.uk